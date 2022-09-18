BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King
2. “Desperation in Death,” J.D. Robb
3. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” Mike Maden
4. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers
6. “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell
7. “Hell and Back,” Craig Johnson
8. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci
9. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith
10. “Ruination,” Anthony Reynolds
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy
2. “The Return of the Gods,” Jonathan Cahn
3. “Danielle Walker’s Healthy in a Hurry,” Danielle Walker
4. “Breaking History,” Jared Kushner
5. “Dinner in One,” Melissa Clark
6. “Crisis of Command,” Stuart Scheller
7. “The Return,” Dick Morris
8. “The Great Reset,” Alex Jones
9. “Solito,” Javier Zamora
10. “The Resurrected Jesus,” Christen Limbaugh Bloom, David Limbaugh
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.