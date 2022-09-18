Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

2. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell

4. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith

5. Hell and Back, Craig Johnson

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

9. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers

10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. Solito, Javier Zamora

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

9. Path Lit by Lightning, David Maraniss

10. Sacred Nature, Karen Armstrong