BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
2. Righteous Prey, John Sandford
3. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
4. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
5. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover
7. Endless Summer, Elin Hilderbrand
8. The Winners, Fredrik Backman
9. Blowback, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
10. Treasure State, C.J. Box
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman
2. Lighter, Yung Pueblo
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
4. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa
6. The World of the End, David Jeremiah
7. Cooking from the Spirit, Tabitha Brown
8. The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook, Rachel Farnsworth
9. Preppy Kitchen, John Kanell
10. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.