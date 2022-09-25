Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
2. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
3. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
8. Bliss Montage, Ling Ma
9. Lessons, Ian McEwan
10. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith
Hardcover nonfiction
1. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
5. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
6. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
7. Sacred Nature, Karen Armstrong
8. Atomic Habits, James Clear
9. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
10. The Mosquito Bowl, Buzz Bissinger
