BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Encore in Death, J.D. Robb

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. Secretly Yours, Tessa Bailey

6. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes

7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

8. Unnatural History, Jonathan Kellerman

9. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

10. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare, Prince Harry

2. The Official Disney Parks Cookbook, Pam Brandon

3. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

4. Under the Naga Tail, Mae Bunseng Taing, James Taing

5. Sex Talks, Vanessa Marin

6. Never Give an Inch, Mike Pompeo

7. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

8. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson

9. We Over Me, Khadeen Ellis, Devale Ellis

10. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.