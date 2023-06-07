A few days after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Garfield High School student Elmer Dixon broke into the gated Broadmoor community and poured gasoline on the golf course.

On the day of the assassination, Dixon and his older brother, Aaron, had been arrested for sitting in at Franklin High School in support of the school’s Black Student Union. Outspoken civil rights activists, the brothers wanted to make a statement after King’s slaying, and the white, wealthy community of Broadmoor seemed an obvious spot to make it.

“No one was around that time of night,” Dixon said with a grin. When the sun rose the next morning, a huge “BP” — for Black power — had been seared into the 13th hole green.

Later that week, Dixon and Aaron drove down to the Bay Area for a conference of BSUs (Dixon co-founded Garfield’s BSU, Aaron UW’s). There they met Bobby Seale, chairperson of the Black Panther Party. With Seale’s help, the Dixon brothers established a Seattle chapter of the BPP, the first chapter outside California. Dixon details these events in his new autobiography “Die Standing: from Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant.” The Seattle Times spoke to him about his time in the BPP, the organization’s civil rights legacy and America’s continuing inequity.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Your parents were a significant presence in this book. They took you to see MLK speak in Seattle in 1961. How much of your civic consciousness do you attribute to them?

My parents were very aware of the conditions of Black people, in particular the atrocities committed against them. I knew of kids whose parents wouldn’t let them see Bloody Sunday [in Selma], or the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. Our parents made sure that we saw, that we were not blinded. It wasn’t necessarily marching with King that impacted me, it was being aware of events in our communities.

Do you see parallels in how parents teach their children about civil rights today? Is there an equivalence to be drawn with the George Floyd video?

It goes deeper than that. I do think people need to watch that video, but it can be traumatizing. The key thing is these racist narratives coming out across the country. People like Ron DeSantis, they’re trying to change narratives about slavery, about race. The thing for parents is to make sure kids’ brains aren’t being whitewashed. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

Relating to truth and information, in 1970 the BPP newspaper had a circulation of 125,000 copies per week. You were the longtime PNW circulation manager. How does a grassroots paper like that compare to organizing movements through social media?

Huey [P. Newton, BPP co-founder,] taught us that power is the ability to define phenomena and make it act in a desired manner. In our paper, we controlled the narrative. We had news about liberation movements across the country and the globe. We were a global organization, which some people don’t realize. In this new era, how many people are getting the truth? It’s easy to get wrong and bad information.

That brings to mind J. Edgar Hoover, and the federal government’s incessant slandering of the Panthers. Even my grade school textbooks — in the ’90s and aughts — more or less classified the BPP as a domestic terrorist organization. Your book illuminates the Panthers’ true legacy: the Free Breakfast for Children Program, the People’s Free Medical Clinics, sickle cell anemia testing.

Huey and Bobby knew it would be suicide to try and win a military struggle in the United States. They began to shift us toward capturing hearts and minds. To build a revolutionary movement, people had to survive day-to-day life in America. So our programs were called survival programs. I wound up before Strom Thurmond and the House Un-American Activities Committee, and they asked me, “Why do you feed kids?” I said the obvious answer. Kids with an empty belly can’t study. They can’t learn. Years later, we embarrassed the federal government into providing free breakfast and free lunch programs. Of course, they made it seem like they created it. Same with our free medical clinics. We did an analysis and found that the Central District had the second-highest infant mortality rate in the state of Washington. So our very first clinic there was a Well Baby Clinic. Today, these atrocities are still affecting young Black mothers. It’s the same epidemic. We were ahead of the curve.

Even if it’s hard to draw a straight line from then to now, where do you see the progress in today’s equality movement?

Black Lives Matter was a spearhead to awaken a lot of people. But people have short memories. Unless they build a foundation, they go back to the same patterns of behavior. I believe there are more good people in this country than bad. But bad people get the press. Good people don’t, because they still challenge a system that’s corrupt. They’re challenging the status quo. The BPP never did what we did for recognition. We weren’t looking for some medal. We were looking to advance the cause of freedom and liberation. I give credit to today’s young freedom fighters.

A bedrock of being in the BPP was reading at least two hours per day. You called this PE — political education. If folks today are looking for some PE, what would you recommend?

One book is [Michelle Alexander’s] “The New Jim Crow,” which talks about the industrial prison complex and its attack on Black youth and the Black community. Then there’s TaRessa Stovall’s “SWIRL GIRL,” about being light-skinned and mixed race. TaRessa came to the Seattle Panther office when she was 12 or 13 and joined our PE class. That’s where she got her first awakening about the struggle and the revolutionary movement. Finally, Joy DeGruy’s “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome.” Powerful title and powerful book.