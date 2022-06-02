The historic Elliott Bay Book Company on Capitol Hill, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, has been sold to the company’s manager and two married Capitol Hill bar and business owners.

Tracy Taylor, the company’s general manager for the past 32 years, is buying the famous bookstore along with husband-and-husband duo Murf Hall and Joey Burgess, who own several LGBTQ+ bars and other businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, including Queer/Bar, The Cuff Complex, and The Woods.

Burgess and Hall, who met Taylor in the bookstore years ago, have been visiting the store for years. When they had their daughter in 2019, Hall came in and bought more than 30 books to read to her, including “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and “The Giving Tree.”

“It’s our favorite place to shop,” Burgess said. “And it’s just a very special, magical place. We couldn’t imagine it leaving, and having the opportunity to learn from Tracy, who’s been running the store for 30 years, is huge.”

This will be the fourth time the Elliott Bay Book Company has changed ownership since its opening in 1973. Peter Aaron, who has owned the bookstore since 2001, oversaw its bold move to Capitol Hill from Elliott Bay Book Company’s original location in Pioneer Square. The Ford Building that the company now sits in was sold in 2017 to an affiliate of Mercer Island-based Keeler Investments Group.

Aaron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aaron was CEO of Third Place Books when it was founded, and came to Elliott Bay Book Company when Third Place bought it from its founders Walter and Maggie Carr in 1999. Aaron then bought the store from Third Place the next year.

The new owners will be taking on a beloved Seattle institution which has hosted the likes of Raymond Carver, Hillary Clinton, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Anne Lamott, Amy Tan, and last month, Neil Gaiman.

“If you can name them, they’ve been here,” Taylor said.

“As Dublin’s Abbey Theatre is to drama in Ireland, as Fenway Park is to baseball in Boston, Elliott Bay is to lovers of the written word in Seattle,” wrote Seattle author Timothy Egan for a Seattle Times piece on the bookstore’s 40th anniversary in 2013. “That’s why, on a gloomy, dark Tuesday night in January, a hundred or more people will crowd Elliott Bay to hear an author who may have thought he or she never had a following.”

This story will be updated.