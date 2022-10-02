BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
3. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman
4. Blowback, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
5. The Butcher and the Wren, Alaina Urquhart
6. Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills
7. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout
8. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers
10. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner, Mike Maden
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
2. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
3. The Divider, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser
4. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Smart Brevity, Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz
6. The Return of the Gods, Jonathan Cahn
7. Good Inside, Becky Kennedy
8. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
9. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
10. The Great Reset, Alex Jones
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.