Hardcover fiction

1. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

3. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman

4. Blowback, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois

5. The Butcher and the Wren, Alaina Urquhart

6. Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

7. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout

8. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid

9. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers

10. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner, Mike Maden

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy

3. The Divider, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser

4. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Smart Brevity, Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz

6. The Return of the Gods, Jonathan Cahn

7. Good Inside, Becky Kennedy

8. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

9. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg

10. The Great Reset, Alex Jones

