BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Dream Town, David Baldacci

2. Beautiful, Danielle Steel

3. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

4. The Investigator, John Sandford

5. Kingdom of Bones, James Rollins

6. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

7. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline

8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

9. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Own Your Past Change Your Future, John Delony

2. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

5. Trump 45, L.D. Hicks

6. The Art of the Batman, James Field

7. Welcome to the Universe in 3D, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, J. Richard Gott, Robert J. Vanderbei

8. Freezing Order, Bill Browder

9. The 21st Century, National Geographic

10. Things That Matter, Joshua Becker

Tribune Media Services