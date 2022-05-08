BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Dream Town, David Baldacci

2. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

3. City on Fire, Don Winslow

4. Beautiful, Danielle Steel

5. The Good Left Undone, Adriana Trigiani

6. The Investigator, John Sandford

7. The Baxters, Karen Kingsbury

8. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

9. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

10. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding Me, Viola Davis

2. The Palace Papers, Tina Brown

3. Just Tyrus, Tyrus

4. Off with My Head, Stassi Schroeder

5. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

6. Eat Your Heart Out, Daphne Oz

7. Parent Nation, Dana Suskind

8. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

9. Good Eats, Alton Brown

10. The War on the West, Douglas Murray

Tribune Media Services