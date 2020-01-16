The Barnes & Noble bookstore in downtown Seattle’s Pacific Place shopping center is closing this weekend. A sign inside the store announces: “This Barnes & Noble is closing on Jan. 18. Thank you for your patronage over the past 22 years.”

This is the second Barnes & Noble location in Seattle to close within the past 12 months: The West Seattle store, in the Westwood Village shopping center, shut down in January 2018. The once-mighty Barnes & Noble chain has struggled nationally in the age of Amazon; in the past decade, it has closed more than 150 stores. Its University Village location closed in 2011.

The closure leaves downtown without a general bookstore.

A Barnes & Noble spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Barnes & Noble continues to operate a handful of stores in the area, including at Northgate Mall, near Westfield Southcenter mall, and in Bellevue, Issaquah, Woodinville and Lynnwood.