Once again, Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have partnered to present that seasonal bonanza of reading known as Summer Book Bingo — and, as in all good bingo games, you can win prizes.

You can download the card here; fill it out and return it or a copy by 6 p.m. Sept. 8, either by dropping it off at any SPL branch (once they have, fingers crossed, reopened), by mailing it to Seattle Arts & Lectures (340 15th Ave. E., Suite 301, Seattle, WA 98112), or by posting it to the library’s Facebook (facebook.com/SeattlePublicLibrary), Twitter (@SPLBuzz) or Instagram (@SeattlePublicLibrary) account with the hashtag #BookBingoNW2020.

All who complete a bingo (a horizontal, vertical or diagonal full line) will be entered in a drawing to win gift cards for local independent bookstores. Those filling the entire bingo card will be entered in a drawing for one of three grand prizes — including a subscription to one of Seattle Art & Lectures’ 2020/21 series.

For more information, as well as book suggestions and a Spanish-language bingo card, visit spl.org. And happy reading!