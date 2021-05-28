Get ready for this year’s Kids Book Bingo (open to those ages 0-17), presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures. Download and print out your bingo card here, and keep track of books you read by writing the title and author in the matching square.

Complete a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line, or fill your entire card, and submit it to SAL by 6 p.m. Sept. 7 for a chance to win prizes. See the bingo card or go online to lectures.org/community/book-bingo for details on how to submit your entries.