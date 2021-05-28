Get ready for this year’s Kids Book Bingo (open to those ages 0-17), presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures. Download and print out your bingo card here, and keep track of books you read by writing the title and author in the matching square.
Complete a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line, or fill your entire card, and submit it to SAL by 6 p.m. Sept. 7 for a chance to win prizes. See the bingo card or go online to lectures.org/community/book-bingo for details on how to submit your entries.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.