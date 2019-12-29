BESTSELLERS

As reported by USA Today

1. Dog Man: Fetch-22, Dav Pilkey

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball, Jeff Kinney

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

4. The Guardians, John Grisham

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Pioneer Woman Cooks, Ree Drummond

7. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey

8. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

9. Guts, Raina Telgemeier

10. Cross Cross, James Patterson

11. Educated, Tara Westover

12. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records

13. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition, J.K. Rowling

14. The Institute, Stephen King

15. Becoming, Michelle Obama

16. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

17. A Minute to MIdnight, David Baldacci

18. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

19. Blue Moon, Lee Child

20. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, Dinah Bucholz