BESTSELLERS
As reported by USA Today
1. Dog Man: Fetch-22, Dav Pilkey
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball, Jeff Kinney
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
4. The Guardians, John Grisham
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. The Pioneer Woman Cooks, Ree Drummond
7. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey
8. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner
9. Guts, Raina Telgemeier
10. Cross Cross, James Patterson
11. Educated, Tara Westover
12. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records
13. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition, J.K. Rowling
14. The Institute, Stephen King
15. Becoming, Michelle Obama
16. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle
17. A Minute to MIdnight, David Baldacci
18. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John
19. Blue Moon, Lee Child
20. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, Dinah Bucholz