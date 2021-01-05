Do you belong to a Seattle-area book club that’s been around for 30 years or more, and that has been a source of comfort and community during the pandemic? I’m interested in talking to longtime book club members for an upcoming story. If you’d like your club to be considered for inclusion in a possible feature, please email me (mmacdonald@seattletimes.com) by Jan. 13 with the following information:

Your name and a phone number where you can be reached

When and where your book club began

Approximate number of members

What kind of books your book club reads

Thank you!