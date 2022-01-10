There’s something about the dark, cold days of winter that makes me want to drive into the bright, vivid and strange worlds of fantasy. Add these recently published fantasy novels to your reading list if you feel the same or are simply looking to escape reality for a bit.

“The Memory Theater”

by Karin Tidbeck (Pantheon).

Horror, a coming-of-age saga and fantasy meet in this dark fairy tale from the award-winning author of “Amatka” and “Jagannath.” “The Memory Theater” follows a pair of friends, Thistle and Dora, as they cross spectacular realms searching for the true nature of their identities. It is an engrossing read, as wondrous as it is dangerous, that begins in a garden untouched by time, takes you through the crossroads between worlds and emerges in Europe on the verge of collapse.

“Remote Control”

by Nnedi Okorafor (Tor).

Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor has a plethora of science fiction and fantasy books to choose from which have won honors — including the Hugo, the Nebula and the World Fantasy Awards — but her most recent release, 2021’s “Remote Control,” is one of my favorites. Okorafor expertly weaves complex characters and communities into this quietly moving novella set in a futuristic Africa. An NPR review of the book called it “episodic and organic, the story winds along with a limber rhythm that allows every rich detail of Sankofa’s surreal world to surface. It’s a cumulative narrative, a slow burn that builds in emotional urgency even as the scope of Okorafor’s worldbuilding bursts into something breathtakingly vast.”

“The Witch’s Heart”

by Genevieve Gornichec (Ace Books).

For fans of folklore and historical fiction reads like “Circe,” “Lore” or “Ariadne,” this beautifully tragic tale is a reimagining of Norse mythology. “The Witch’s Heart” is told from the perspective of Angrboda and follows her after her third burning at the stake. It has left her wounded and powerless, so Angrboda finds solace in the woods. Soon, however, she is discovered by a man named Loki. The pair end up falling in love and having three kids. But their peaceful, happy life is disrupted when Angrboda’s powers start to return, turning the love story into one of a mother’s determination to do whatever it takes to protect her children. This dynamic fantasy makes for a poignant and otherworldly read. Paired with Genevieve Gornichec’s immersive writing, “The Witch’s Heart” is easy to get lost in; it kept me reading late into the night.

“The Chosen and the Beautiful”

by Nghi Vo (Tor).

A sparkling, queer reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” Nghi Vo’s debut novel is enthralling from start to finish. It’s told not from the perspective of Nick Carraway, but that of the side character Jordan Baker. A Washington Post review aptly said, “Not only does Vo capture the timbre of Fitzgerald’s lush prose, but she follows the trajectory of the novel’s contrails into another realm. This is a version of ‘The Great Gatsby in which partygoers drink demon blood, sorcery twists the beams of reality, and Jay Gatsby is a bisexual vampire.”