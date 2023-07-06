Former influencer Caroline Calloway, made infamous through her creativity workshops (often compared to the fraudulent luxury music festival Fyre Festival), her half-a-million dollar book deal that resulted in no book, and her ex-friend’s viral 2019 tell-all in The Cut, has finally come out with “Scammer,” the memoir many claimed she would never finish. Filled with references to her childhood in a hoarder’s house, “Harry Potter,” the lives of the American and European elite, and New York City personalities many will have to Google, Calloway’s “Scammer” is a fever dream narrative intended to reframe her public persona.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Briefly explain who Caroline Calloway is for people who don’t know you.

I’m a writer who, for a decade, has famously written zero books and has now just come out with her long-awaited first memoir.

How does it feel to be a writer who has actually published a book?

Like a combination of pride and relief.

You write that you wanted to be a memoirist since you were a child. What draws you to memoir?

I think there is a therapeutic reason for it. I grew up in a household with an unstable parent. I think my dad was on the spectrum. He obviously killed himself. He had rage problems. Having to always be monitoring someone else’s emotions to stay safe from a very early age really disconnects a person from what they’re feeling, what they’re thinking, and just dislocates your center of gravity from your own interior world to the interior world of those around you. Memoir seemed like a way of re-centering my core instead of always searching for answers in those around me.

At one point in “Scammer” you describe yourself as “internationally depressed,” jumping from country to country and living in a surprising amount of castles as an attempt to make yourself feel better about the way your book deal went down. Among other places, you spent time in Seattle.

I think Glennon Doyle once said something about Portland, that people who have Portland inside of them should not spend time in Portland. I found that to be very true when I was in Seattle. I feel like I have Seattle in [my] brain chemistry. It’s just so rainy.

I lived with my ex-boyfriend’s parents in Medina, two houses down from Bill Gates. I was still pretty new to my amphetamine sobriety. I really felt like I was in a celebrity rehab of my own making just in this giant empty marble-floored, beautiful mansion. This was the end of 2018. I was really in a pickle. I owed $100,000 to my publishers and they owned the copyright to all of the events in my life from birth up until 2016. I wanted to write, but as any former addict knows, the real stories are the addiction years. You don’t want there to be plot to your sobriety, you know?

I got to see a lot of deeply see Seattle things though. I went to a concert in someone’s basement. I went to what I thought had to be the world’s largest rock-climbing gym but was actually one of many equally sized gyms scattered throughout the city. I got a Nalgene and put stickers on it. I went to the loveliest island and looked through ferry windows that framed everything like a Wes Anderson movie. The strangest thing about Seattle was that although I didn’t really like it, Seattle loved me. To this day, Seattle is my third biggest city in the world in terms of followers. I guess they love a manic pixie dream girl, girly girl vibe.

I recently learned from the Vice documentary on you that there is a subreddit with over 16K members dedicated to sharing gossip about you. It’s seemingly so easy for people to find triggers in your story: inauthenticity, oversharing, being a careless friend, being an addict, being a country-hopping, elite private school-educated party girl who insists she’s middle class, embracing the label meant to be a condemnation of you, “scammer.” Yet, the amount and rigor of the hatred for you can be obsessive and cruel. What is it about you that people can’t let go of?

Doing the Vice documentary was really closing a chapter for me. The premise of the doc was we got a burner phone number and we posted the burner phone number. I got thousands of texts for three, four days straight. I thought one of two things was going to happen. I thought that either they would be frantically trying to be my friend or I thought it would just be intense vitriol. What actually happened was neither of those things, most of these people, the people who obsess about my life, who track my every move, just talked about their own lives and told me about their own problems. And they weren’t sucking up to me, they weren’t angry. I was just so struck by how lonely they were.

Compared to any other person with any degree of fame, the number of personal details about how I felt, what I did, just a play-by-play of every second of my life, is so much more readily available. It would be hard to be as obsessed in a vacuum of information. It feels ironic that like someone who obviously has suicidal depression in their family is a target of so much just like undiluted, rageful, cyberbullying. But at the same time, doing the Vice documentary really helped me find a lot of peace.

Something that you’ve struggled with is the impulse to experience something purely versus the impulse to narrativize it. Do you have advice for people that struggle with the same?

One word: antidepressants. When I got on antidepressants, I bought like 200 perfumes from this discount perfume company called Dossier. Before that, I obviously could smell things, but I truly derived no joy from smelling something lovely. And after I got on the correct medication and stopped self-medicating myself with amphetamines, you know, just going hog-wild on Adderall, as soon as I stopped doing that and got a real psychiatrist and not a fake psychiatrist who is liable to shave off his eyebrows at any given moment because he was also on the pills he was prescribing, I could enjoy things.

I do love that line from the first chapter, “At thirty I began writing and retired from the plot.”

I thought for so long that I could live stories worth writing about and write them down at the same time, but that is not true about me. If it’s true for you, you’re living my dream.