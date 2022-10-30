Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Liberation Day, George Saunders

3. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

4. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

5. The Last Chairlift, John Irving

6. Babel, R.F. Kuang

7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

9. The Winners, Fredrik Backman

10. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

3. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman

4. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

5. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

6. Madly, Deeply, Alan Rickman

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson

9. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg

10. How We Live Is How We Die, Pema Chödrön