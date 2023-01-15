Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

5. Babel, R.F. Kuang

6. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny

7. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

8. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

9. Galatea, Madeline Miller

10. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Atomic Habits, James Clear

4. An Immense World, Ed Yong

5. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay

10. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté