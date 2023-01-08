Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny

4. Babel, R.F. Kuang

5. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

6. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

7. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

3. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman

4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

8. An Immense World, Ed Yong

9. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: The Animated Story, Charlie Mackesy