Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver

2. “A World of Curiosties,” Louise Penny

3. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy

4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus

5. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy

6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin

7. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang

8. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mendel

9. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy

3. “Smitten Ktchen Keepers,” Deb Perelman

4. “An Immense World,” Ed Yong

5. “What If?,” Randall Munroe

6. “Dinner in One,” Melissa Clark

7. “Surrender,” Bono

8. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith

9. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan

10. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner

