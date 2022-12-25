Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

5. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy

6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

7. Babel, R.F. Kuang

8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

2. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman

3. A Book of Days, Patti Smith

4. An Immense World, Ed Yong

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

7. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

10. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan