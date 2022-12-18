Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
3. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
5. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
7. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
9. Babel, R.F. Kuang
10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
4. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
5. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay
6. Trees of the West, Molly Hashimoto
7. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan
8. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
9. A Book of Days, Patti Smith
10. An Immense World, Ed Yong