Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
4. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
5. Desert Star, Michael Connelly
6. Liberation Day, George Saunders
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
8. Babel, R.F. Kuang
9. The Lost Metal, Brandon Sanderson
10. The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee
4. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
5. Surrender, Bono
6. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
7. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
8. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
9. Trees of the West, Molly Hashimoto
10. The Revolutionary, Stacy Schiff