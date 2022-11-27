Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Lost Metal, Brandon Sanderson

3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Babel, R.F. Kuang

6. Liberation Day, George Saunders

7. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

8. The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin

9. Galatea, Madeline Miller

10. Musical Tables, Billy Collins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman

4. The Revolutionary, Stacy Schiff

5. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

6. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee

7. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

8. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

9. Inciting Joy, Ross Gay

10. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

National bestsellers were not available this week. — Tyler Agafonov, books coordinator