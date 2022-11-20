By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Liberation Day, George Saunders

5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

6. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

7. The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin

8. Galatea, Madeline Miller

9. Babel, R.F. Kuang

10. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee

3. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

4. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan

5. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

6. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

7. What’s for Dessert, Claire Saffitz

8. The Revolutionary, Stacy Schiff

9. Surrender, Bono

10. Novelist as a Vocation, Haruki Murakami

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories