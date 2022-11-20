Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. Liberation Day, George Saunders
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
6. Desert Star, Michael Connelly
7. The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin
8. Galatea, Madeline Miller
9. Babel, R.F. Kuang
10. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
2. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee
3. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
4. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan
5. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
6. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
7. What’s for Dessert, Claire Saffitz
8. The Revolutionary, Stacy Schiff
9. Surrender, Bono
10. Novelist as a Vocation, Haruki Murakami