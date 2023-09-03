Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

5. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

9. Sun House, David James Duncan

10. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. Trail of the Lost, Andrea Lankford

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. Safe and Sound, Mercury Stardust

8. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

9. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

10. Pageboy, Elliot Page