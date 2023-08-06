By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Light Bringer, Pierce Brown

6. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Happy Place, Emily Henry

10. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

6. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

7. Pageboy, Elliot Page

8. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

Seattle Times staff

