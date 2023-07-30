By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

6. Happy Place, Emily Henry

7. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

10. The Collector, Daniel Silva

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Pageboy, Elliot Page

5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

6. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

7. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

Seattle Times staff

