Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
5. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead
6. Happy Place, Emily Henry
7. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
10. The Collector, Daniel Silva
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager, David Grann
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan
4. Pageboy, Elliot Page
5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond
6. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel
7. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
8. Atomic Habits, James Clear
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy