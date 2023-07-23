Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

3. Happy Place, Emily Henry

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

5. Pageboy, Elliot Page

6. Beyond the Story, BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur (Transl.) Slin Jung (Transl.), Clare Richards (Transl.)

7. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

8. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

9. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy