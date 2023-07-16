Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
6. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
8. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang
9. The Librarianist, Patrick deWitt
10. Good Night, Irene, Luis Alberto Urrea
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager, David Grann
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
4. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan
5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond
6. Pageboy, Elliot Page
7. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel
8. Atomic Habits, James Clear
9. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
10. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman