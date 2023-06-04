Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

3. Happy Place, Emily Henry

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.)

9. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

10. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

5. Raw Dog, Jamie Loftus

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Project 562, Matika Wilbur

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. Look for Me There, Luke Russert