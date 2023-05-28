Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. Happy Place, Emily Henry

4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

5. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

6. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.)

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. You Could Make This Place Beautiful, Maggie Smith

8. Monsters, Claire Dederer

9. Project 562, Matika Wilbur

10. Outlive, Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford