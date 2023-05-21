Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.)

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

6. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

9. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

8. Outlive, Peter Attia

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. Monsters, Claire Dederer