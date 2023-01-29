Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
5. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix
6. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
7. Babel, R.F. Kuang
8. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
9. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. An Immense World, Ed Yong
4. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. Atomic Habits, James Clear
7. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
8. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. Financial Feminist, Tori Dunlap