Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
2. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
5. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
6. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
9. Babel, R.F. Kuang
10. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
5. An Immense World, Ed Yong
6. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
9. Atomic Habits, James Clear
10. A Book of Days, Patti Smith