Portland-based author Aubrey Gordon has seen a lot of audience growth in the past two years. She began publishing her writing anonymously, under the moniker Your Fat Friend, in 2016, and remained anonymous for five years. Her first book, “What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat,” was released in 2020, the same year she began co-hosting the wildly popular podcast “Maintenance Phase” with Seattle-based journalist Michael Hobbes, which uses thorough research and a good dose of humor to debunk diet and wellness myths and fads, from Keto to the presidential fitness test to workplace wellness programs (they did praise the late Angela Lansbury’s “Positive Moves,” deservedly).

In her new book, “‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’ and 19 Other Myths About Fat People,” Gordon is straightforward: Each chapter takes a commonly held myth about fatness or fat people and debunks it with research, science and compassion. Listeners of “Maintenance Phase” will know that Gordon, who has also been a community organizer and activist around LGBTQ+ rights and anti-fat bias, brings skillful analysis, acute understanding and a sense of humor to her work. This is also true of this book, though the depth of harm caused by anti-fat bias in public health, medicine and culture as a whole make for passages that are difficult to read at times.

The Seattle Times spoke with Gordon over Zoom about the capitalist co-option of body positivity, how white supremacy is built into health care, and how hosting “Maintenance Phase” has changed her life. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How does the phrase or movement or marketing slogan of “body positivity” fail or fall short of the paradigm shift that’s needed to dismantle that anti-fatness?

Body positivity as a movement is built on a foundation of fat activism and fat activists’ work. It has historically had pretty radical roots. Evette Dionne wrote a fantastic piece on body positivity and the history of body positivity that is incredible. What has happened in the meantime is a lot of very large corporations have figured out that that is a buzz phrase that they can use to market their products. And in marketing their products they’re seeking to sell you stuff, not to accurately represent a movement.

Now there are a ton of people who are approaching body positivity as an almost entirely apolitical endeavor that is just about feeling better about your body inside yourself, inside your own mind. I think what that leads to is a papering over of the original goals of the movement and the original work of the movement. We’ve got to be able to find a way to talk about our own internal experiences of body image, which are important and do need to be addressed, and also recognize that those experiences have integrity.

What was the impetus behind the structure of the book?

I struggled with it as someone who comes to this work through community organizing. I think we often put too many eggs in the basket of myth-busting. It ties back to this extremely enlightenment-era idea that we’re all most persuaded by facts, and we’ve known for a really long time that that isn’t actually what persuades most people. But at the same time, on this issue, we’re in a moment where there are more people who are not fat who are paying attention to it than certainly anytime that I can recall in my lifetime. So the goal here is less to create a bunch of ironclad arguments that you can use with your jerky uncle who won’t stop talking about CrossFit or whatever, and more about for folks who are wanting to be advocates for folks who are wanting to step up and speak out about this kind of stuff, giving those folks more of a sense of grounding so that they can do what they actually already know how to do.

How did you approach illustrating the ways in which anti-fat bias and other intersecting systems of oppression especially harm Black people, Indigenous people, people of color and disabled people?

I think some of it is just telling the whole story. If you tell the whole story of how we got the body mass index, you’re not going to escape racism in that story. If you tell the whole story of the data on where BMI leads us, you’re going to find really quickly that it works best with white people and sort of “predicts obesity,” which is the weirdest phrase, in white people about 50% of the time. And we’re the high watermark for accuracy of the BMI. It goes down from there. And because we’ve hinged so much of our health care system around BMI, that means that folks are not getting tests that they need, they’re not getting treatments that they need, and that is breaking specifically around lines of race, specifically because the BMI was always created by and for white men. That’s a lot of change. We should be accounting for that change. And again, there’s not a way to tell that story to my mind without getting really honest about how much of this is just straight up about white supremacy.

How has hosting “Maintenance Phase” changed your relationship with your writing?

Prior to hosting the show, I felt like science was a cudgel that was used against fat people and that the solution had to be somewhere else, or that I took pretty deeply anti-fat people at their word that The Science was dead set against fat people. Hosting the show and going into the mouth of the dragon has shown me that the science is a lot murkier than we would like to think it is and frankly bears out a lot of things that a lot of fat people have been saying for a long time.

And it’s a larger audience than my writing has previously gotten. So, it has also expanded the audience pretty dramatically and made me into more of a public figure than I anticipated, more quickly than I anticipated.

What’s your favorite clap back when you encounter anti-fatness or an anti-fat person or comment in the wild?

I’m not much of a clap-back person. If someone’s showing you what they think of you, it’s OK not to waste your time on someone who has already decided how they feel about you in the absence of knowing you or knowing anything about you. That I feel just fine about. Also, one of my biggest coping mechanisms is just on full display on the show, which is to just make fun of all of it. Make it sound ridiculous because it is.