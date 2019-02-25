Crime columnist Adam Woog shares two whodunits worth curling up with: Droll, incisive, and fiendishly clever “The Coronation,” and the return of a beloved detective in Peter Robinson’s enthralling “Careless Love."

Boris Akunin (a pseudonym for Georgian writer Grigori Chkhartishvili) is a best-seller in Russia, known mostly for historical books about detective Erast Petrovich Fandorin. In “The Coronation” (Mysterious Press, 368 pp., $26), originally published in 2000 but just now making its American debut, it’s 1896, and all of Moscow is preparing for the lavish coronation of Czar Nicholas II (fated, history reminds us, to become the last emperor). One guest, Grand Duke Georgii Alexandrovich, is strolling in the park with his family when violence strikes: Villains attempt to take his daughter.

Two strangers — the enigmatic Fandorin and his Japanese companion — thwart the kidnappers, but in the confusion the Grand Duke’s young son disappears. A ransom note follows demanding a famous (real-life) diamond, the Count Orlov, in exchange for the boy. The crime promises political chaos: The diamond is crucial to the coronation ceremony, and its absence could effectively cancel the event. Naturally, Fandorin steps in with a brilliant plan.

Droll, incisive, and fiendishly clever, “The Coronation” is part ripping adventure story, part Downton Abbey-ish comedy of manners, and all fun. (Sly sidebar: The author is a scholar of Japanese culture, and “Akunin” in Japanese means, roughly, “bad person.”)

One of the most interesting figures in the grand tradition of fictional British police sleuths, Detective Sergeant Alan Banks, returns in Peter Robinson’s enthralling “Careless Love” (Morrow, 301 pp., $26.99).

The book begins with two deaths. A college student is found in an abandoned car — no marks of violence, but a system full of drugs. Police also find an older man at the bottom of an isolated ravine. Both are fancily dressed, and neither has identification or a cellphone. Was it murder? Suicide? An overdose? Are the deaths related? As Banks and his loyal team dig in, there’s a third death and an investigation that widens out and breaks your heart.

As with most of Robinson’s books, “Careless Love” features a subtext of profound appreciation for music that ranges from good-natured banter about the Grateful Dead to the healing powers of classical repertoire. Music is the heartfelt accompaniment to both Banks’ complicated life and the book as a whole.

Robinson is masterful at evoking the bleakness of his setting — the Yorkshire Dales — as well as the resilience and dark wit of its tough-minded inhabitants, particularly his smart and impassioned but deeply flawed hero.