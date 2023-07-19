Colson Whitehead was ready for a heist.

The New York-based novelist was in the midst of a remarkable run of work: “The Underground Railroad” (published in 2016) and “The Nickel Boys” (2019) both won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and became national bestsellers, drawing a wide audience of readers who knew Whitehead for powerful, beautifully written novels examining race and history.

But Whitehead, throughout his career, has enjoyed taking on a variety of genres — his debut, “The Intuitionist,” is a detective novel, and his works also include the zombie novel “Zone One” — and it felt like time to mix things up, to tackle the fun of plotting a heist novel.

“I’ve always switched around,” Whitehead said, in a telephone interview this month. “Because I like different kinds of stories, like everyone else.”

His new novel is “Crook Manifesto,” and he’ll be in town July 28 to discuss the book at Town Hall, in conversation with Third Place Books managing partner Robert Sindelar. The book is the second of a planned trilogy, which began with 2021’s “Harlem Shuffle,” and is centered on a New York furniture store owner named Ray Carney, a sometime fence who tries to stay on the straight and narrow, but can’t always succeed. It was a topic that Whitehead quickly found irresistible — and too much for just one book.

“’Harlem Shuffle’ started out as a single story about a heist, and it quickly became three different stories, because I kept coming up with more adventures,” Whitehead said. “Halfway through writing that book, I was coming up with even more, and I thought, it’s not going to fit in one book. So I was thinking two books, and if it’s two books it might as well be three. The rule of three kicked in. It seemed to make sense — it wasn’t daunting, because I found the material so enriching and compelling.”

Like “Harlem Shuffle,” “Crook Manifesto” is delightfully thick with atmosphere, character and period detail. Taking place in the 1970s (“Harlem Shuffle” was set a decade earlier), it’s a rich stew of crowded apartments, barbershops doubling as fronts for racketeers, dueling chicken restaurants, blaxploitation film sets, comedy clubs that reek of stale beer, city streets that smell of fire and Carney’s furniture store, where midcentury styles still rule. (In the book, we’re reminded that Carney’s customers don’t like “that cold European stuff.”)

Whitehead acknowledged that he’d become an expert in ‘60s furniture after choosing Carney’s profession, something he hadn’t realized was meaningful to him.

“Looking back, as someone who grew up on ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘The Twilight Zone,’ that furniture is my first furniture,” he said. “It’s what the Brady kids were sitting on, or various protagonists in ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes. My platonic image of furniture is kind of saluted in the story.”

Though Whitehead is a native New Yorker (born in 1969), he’s writing of a city that predates his own memories, so a great deal of research has gone into the trilogy, from scrutinizing midcentury furniture pamphlets on Pinterest to scanning 1970s issues of The New York Times. Much of the detail is taken from life; for example, a corrupt cop in the first section of “Crook Manifesto” was inspired by New York’s anti-corruption commissions of the early 1970s.

“I first heard of that from watching [the movie] ‘Serpico’ 40 years ago,” Whitehead said. “It was great to go to the primary sources for that and figure out ways to make it work for Carney.”

And there’s a delicious touch of realism for music fans: Carney attends a Jackson 5 concert with his teenage daughter (Whitehead said he wanted Carney’s kids “to have the teenage preoccupations of that time”), and the book’s narration describes the opening act as “some combo Carney had never heard of, the Commodores. They were fine.” The Commodores, Whitehead said, were a new group at the time, and really did open for the Jackson 5 in the early ‘70s.

And the use of the Jackson 5 does double duty, both realistically and thematically.

“It’s a book about corruption — our happy memories of the Jacksons are spoiled by the tales of how domineering their father was, how Michael Jackson turned out. It’s another thing I can use that sort of speaks to what lies beneath the surface.”

Likewise, Whitehead used Richard Pryor as an inspiration for the comedian Roscoe Pope, who has in a key role in the book’s midsection sequence about a blaxploitation film shoot.

“It was cool to go back to [Pryor’s] records, finding a Richard Pryor voice that would work for the book,” Whitehead said. “Again, we have this talented individual on his way up who we know, years in the future, that things won’t go his way. This book is a lot about surfaces and what lies beneath.”

These days, though he’s in the midst of a major book tour for “Crook Manifesto” and looking forward to an upcoming screen adaptation of “The Nickel Boys,” Whitehead is at work on the third installment of the trilogy, which he says will be set in the 1980s and doesn’t yet have a title that can be revealed.

“It’s following three decades in [Carney’s] life. His kids are babies in the first one, teenagers in the second, third one they’re off to college. The city’s changing as well. The ‘70s are over, the city’s no longer in a financial crisis, the historic crime rate has gone down.”

It’s a project that’s spanned the years of the pandemic, with much of “Harlem Shuffle” written during the first year of lockdown. “It came quickly because I didn’t have anywhere else to go. I was writing at a real clip,” Whitehead remembered. “I was writing about a time when New York was going through a bad period, with crime at an all-time high, the city was bankrupt. There were echoes in pandemic New York and ‘70s New York.” He remembered doing research by walking through Harlem with a mask on, seeing “everything closed.”

But it helped him to remember that in the ‘70s, despite crime and hardship, artists kept working.

“I felt a real kinship with people who were creating in the mid-’70s, in the same way that I was creating during the pandemic,” he said. “And, of course, the city comes back. Cities often lay low, but whether it’s from a terrorist attack or a pandemic or a great fire, New Yorkers come back.”