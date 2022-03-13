Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

5. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas

6. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James

7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

8. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

9. Violeta, Isabel Allende

10. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur

6. Origin, Jennifer Raff

7. Four Thousand Weeks, Oliver Burkeman

8. Good Enough, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie

9. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

10. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl