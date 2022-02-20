Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

5. Violeta, Isabel Allende

6. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay

7. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara

8. The Final Case, David Guterson

9. An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good, Helene Tursten

10. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The Nineties, Chuck Klosterman

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

7. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

8. Origin, Jennifer Raff

9. The Way of Integrity, Martha Beck

10. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin