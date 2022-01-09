Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

5. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

8. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

10. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. Northwest Know-How: Trees, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole

10. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris