Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

6. Leviathan Falls, James S.A. Corey

7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

10. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

4. Taste, Stanley Tucci

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl

8. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

9. Northwest Know-How: Trees, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole

10. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach