Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout

5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

6. The Dark Hours, Michael Connelly

7. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

2. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

3. Midnight in Washington, Adam Schiff

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Fuzz, Mary Roach

6. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

7. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

8. Where the Deer and Antelope Play, NIck Offerman

9. The Lyrics, Paul McCartney

10. Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo