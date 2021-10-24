Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. State of Terror, Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton

4. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

5. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

6. Silverview, John le Carré

7. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

9. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

10. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Midnight in Washington, Adam Schiff

2. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris

3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

4. Taste, Stanley Tucci

5. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

8. There Is Nothing for You Here, Fiona Hill

9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

10. Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa