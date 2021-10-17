Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

4. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

5. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

6. The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik

7. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

8. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

9. Matrix, Lauren Groff

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

3. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris

4. Taste, Stanley Tucci

5. There Is Nothing for You Here, Fiona Hill

6. Fuzz, Mary Roach

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. A Confederacy of Dumptys, John Lithgow

9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard