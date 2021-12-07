For every seasoned hockey aficionado in Seattle, there has to be ten enthusiastic new Seattle Kraken fans who wished they knew more about the game. Even if you’re totally indifferent to the sport that has taken much of Seattle by storm, the following hockey audiobooks offer plenty of excitement, inspiration and humor.

If you’ve watched only one hockey game, it’s the stunning upset in the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, when a team of young American amateurs bested the unstoppable Soviet hockey juggernaut. The winning goal in this “miracle on ice” was artfully scored by team captain Mike Eruzione, whose memoir “The Making of a Miracle” offers a vivid behind the scenes look at this gripping underdog contest that was perceived by many as a showdown between Cold War superpowers. For working class kid Eruzione and his teammates, some still in their teens, the game was just one step in a long personal journey as they strove to prove themselves under the cold gaze of imperious coach Herb Brooks. George Newbern’s affable narration matches the author’s down-to-earth recollections of a seemingly simpler time, without missing any of the detailed play-by-play action that raises our pulse, even though we already know the final score.

On a much less glorious note we have the checkered career of Attila Ambrus, a Transylvanian emigre looking to make a name for himself in Hungarian professional hockey during the heady, desperate times surrounding the fall of communism. Working his way from janitor to Zamboni driver to 2nd backup goalie for Budapest’s top ranking UTE team, Ambrus finally achieved riches and fame, not for his mediocre performance on the ice, but as a bank robber and budding folk hero to his downtrodden countrymen. The audiobook of Julian Rubinstein’s rollicking true crime caper “Ballad of the Whiskey Robber” is anchored by the author’s own deadpan delivery, delightfully offset by heavily accented dramatic dialogue from a large and talented cast, further buoyed by by sound effects and droll, zingy musical interludes. This painfully hilarious story has some great hockey sequences, and a nation of underdogs rallying around the most unlikely of heroes.

Looking to learn a lot about hockey in a hurry? In “99: Stories of the Game,” the great Wayne Gretzky, aka #99, offers up a diverting panoramic tour of hockey history and lore. Gretzky’s enthusiasm and encyclopedic knowledge of the game is evident as, with stylistic assistance for co-author Kirstie McLellan Day, the Great One regales us with anecdotes of hockey’s heroes and villains, dynasties, firsts, and epic fights, adding up to the ultimate insider’s view of the game’s evolution over a century. Narrator Mike Chamberlain flubs a few names, but is otherwise crisp and pleasing. One chapter you’ll definitely wish was longer concerns Willie O’Ree, the Jackie Robinson of hockey; look no further than Willie O’Ree’s memoir, “Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL’s First Black Player.” Just imagine the grit it took for O’Ree to break the color barrier in the whitest of sports when he took ice for the Boston Bruins in 1958, and then returning in the 1960 season before returning to the minor leagues. Now imagine doing all that while keeping the secret that he was blind in one eye. It would not be until 1974, the year O’Ree retired from hockey as a top twenty scorer, that the NHL would field another Black player. If the narrator sounds familiar, its Everett Fitzhugh, and while his audiobook delivery may lack some of the spontaneity of his play-by-play coverage as the voice of the Seattle Kraken, still there’s nobody else better qualified to relate this inspiring, candid story than the NHL’s first and only African American broadcaster.

George Plimpton’s career in professional hockey lasted all of five minutes. Already well known for entertaining fish-out-of-water narratives about his forays into professional baseball, golf, boxing, and football, Plimpton culminated his decidedly amateur sporting career with perhaps his craziest escapade of all. Training with the Boston Bruins, he took the position of goalie for five terrifying minutes in a pre-season exhibition game against the Philadelphia Flyers. No mere stunt, Plimpton’s captivating “Open Net” offers up thoughtful insights about the fastest sport in the world and the interesting personalities at its heart. Narrator Mark Vietor does an excellent job conveying the author’s well-known WASPish eloquence, as well as expertly drawn portraits of many hockey greats.