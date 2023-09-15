One of the best ways to celebrate and honor the rich cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals is through the voices of those in the community. From a humorous mystery to stories centering on family dynamics, here are five books to start your journey into the diverse array of Hispanic and Latino experiences, histories and perspectives.

“What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” by Claire Jiménez. Over a decade after 13-year-old Ruthy Ramirez never returns home after track practice, her oldest sister, Jessica, discovers Ruthy on TV in a tasteless reality show called “Catfight.” It could simply be someone who looks just like the missing Ramirez sister, but from Ruthy’s laugh to the beauty mark under her eye, Jessica is sure the woman on TV — who goes by Ruby — is Ruthy. Utilizing multiple viewpoints, Jiménez deftly tells a story of one Puerto Rican family’s tragic history and how grief can manifest itself differently. But “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” is in no way a heavy read. Jiménez’s snark writing makes for a quick and amusing novel while commenting on the representation of women of color in media. “The book’s humor alongside Jiménez’s willingness to include everything from pop culture to intergenerational trauma is the reason this book is a page-turner,” a starred Kirkus Reviews reads. “Jiménez brings bravery to the page, and it’s her strong storytelling and humor that make this an outstanding debut.”

“Candelaria” by Melissa Lozada-Oliva. Following the success of her 2021 novel in verse “Dreaming of You,” a bizarre, obsessive love story about bringing “Queen of Tejano Music” Selena Quintanilla-Pérez back to life, Lozada-Oliva returns with another strange, disconcerting work just in time for spooky season. There are cults, cannibalism and a world-ending earthquake balanced with cutting cultural criticism, family drama and betrayals. The debut novel reads like a dark lyrical dream, best not indulged before bed, so as not to disturb your sleep.

“Halsey Street” by Naima Coster. Hispanic Heritage Month is an ideal time to return to Coster’s debut novel, “Halsey Street,” named a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2018 and a finalist for the Kirkus Prize for Fiction the same year. The main character, Penelope, returns to her home in a now gentrifying Brooklyn to care for her sick father after a short stint in Pittsburgh. Moving between Penelope’s past and present perspectives, readers become entangled in her strong, complicated feelings about her parents, the white interlopers changing her hometown, and her own career as an artist. What emerges is a stirring, reflective portrait of a Black Dominican American family who are as endearing as they are flawed, as well as a love letter to an unrecognizable neighborhood. “‘Halsey Street’ regularly rejects simplicity for complexity,” reads a San Francisco Gate review. “Like Woolf said of ‘Middlemarch,’ this is a novel written for grown-up people — the most surprising and satisfying element in a continually surprising and satisfying debut.”

“Carmen and Grace” by Melissa Coss Aquino. Staying in the New York City vein, Coss Aquino’s “Carmen and Grace” follows cousins Carmen and Grace as they come of age inside a world filled with drugs and gangs. It’s a story that haunted Coss Aquino for more than 10 years, from her early 20s to late 30s, until she took part in the annual NaNoWriMo November novel writing campaign and let Carmen and her cousin come alive on paper — although it would be another decade before the novel was finished. The time and effort paid off, as “Carmen and Grace” is a heartbreaking, dynamic portrayal of two women attempting to navigate, survive and possibly even thrive in a tough, unforgiving society. “Readers who go the distance will be pleased to find a deep exploration of loyalty and the drug trade’s complex relationship to the community,” wrote a Publishers Weekly reviewer. “This is worth a look.”

“Vanishing Maps” by Cristina García. In a way, García’s latest release is a follow-up to her 1992 debut, “Dreaming in Cuban,” although reading the first novel isn’t necessary to understand and take pleasure in “Vanishing Maps.” Readers are reintroduced to the del Pino family, now moved from Cuba and living in various locations around the world, 20 years after the conclusion of “Dreaming in Cuban.” But while the family members are scattered far away from their native country, they all still feel a thread tying them back to the island. Through the course of a year and multiple viewpoints, García tells a sweeping story of kinship and the meaning of home. “Not only is García a masterful writer, effortlessly weaving together multiple narrative strands, she also demonstrates a remarkable facility for languages, switching from English to Spanish to Russian to German with ease,” wrote a Washington Independent Review of Books reviewer. “‘Vanishing Maps’ is, at heart, a book about family, yet it’s also about geography, culture, and language. There is something for everyone in its pages.”