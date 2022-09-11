BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith
3. Other Birds, Sarah Addison Allen
4. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers
5. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci
6. The Challenge, Danielle Steel
7. Overkill, Sandra Brown
8. Girl, Forgotten, Karin Slaughter
9. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand
10. Babel, R.F. Kuang
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
2. The Great Reset, Alex Jones
3. Breaking History, Jared Kushner
4. The Rise of Women and Wealth, Cindy Couyoumjian
5. The God of the Way, Kathie Lee Gifford
6. Diana, William, & Harry, James Patterson, Chris Mooney
7. Crazy Joy, Mary Katherine Backstrom
8. Global Class, Aaron McDaniel, Klaus Wehage
9. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
10. We Never Die, Matt Fraser
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.